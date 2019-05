2 Tools To Test Internet Speed From The Command Line

How to test Internet download speed from a terminal using Fast (powered by Fast.com)

/usr/local/bin

fast_linux_amd64

sudo install fast_linux_amd64 /usr/local/bin/fast

snap install fast

fast

$ fast -> 10.18 Mbps

How to test Internet upload and download speed from a terminal using speedtest-cli (powered by speedtest.net)

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other Debian or Ubuntu-based Linux distributions:

sudo apt install speedtest-cli

Fedora:

sudo dnf install speedtest-cli

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install speedtest-cli

Arch Linux / Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S speedtest-cli

speedtest

$ speedtest Retrieving speedtest.net configuration... Testing from **** (***.**.*.***)... Retrieving speedtest.net server list... Selecting best server based on ping... Hosted by **** [4.27 km]: 2.501 ms Testing download speed........................................ Download: 6.11 Mbit/s Testing upload speed.......................................... Upload: 11.67 Mbit/s

--simple

speedtest

speedtest --simple

$ speedtest --simple Ping: 2.099 ms Download: 4.37 Mbit/s Upload: 12.50 Mbit/s

speedtest --list

--list

speedtest --server SERVER-ID

speedtest --share

speedtest-cli -h

You may want to use a command line Internet speed test in case you want to avoid having to visit a bloated website like speedtest.net, or if you want to measure the current Internet speed of your server / a remote machine . You can also use these in scripts.Released in May, 2016 by Netflix, fast.com is intended as a simple and quick way of allowing Internet users to test their current Internet speed, whether they are a Netflix member or not. It uses Open Connect CDN, a globally-distributed network of servers that's used for storing and serving Netflix content, being "", mentions a post on the Netflix TechBlog , which includes a lot of technical information in case you're interested.The tool is very simple and has no options whatsoever. Run it, and the command line utility will test your Internet download speed, showing the result provided by fast.com.Fast binaries (and its source) can be downloaded from the application's GitHub releases page You can install it toon any Linux distribution by downloading the binary (on 64bit systems) in your home folder, then opening a terminal and typing (for the 64bit binary):You can also install Fast on Linux from the Snapcraft store requires having Snapd installed on your Linux system - it's installed by default on Ubuntu):Now typein a terminal to check your Internet download speed. Example:Tool seen recently on @snapcraftio (Twitter).The tool has numerous options, including the ability to specify the speedtest.net server to check the Internet speed against, show all available servers sorted by distance, only perform a download or upload test. It also has an option to generate and provide a URL to the speedtest.net share result image.search for it in the repositories, and install it from there. You can also easily install it using PIP or by downloading the Python script from the tool's GitHub project page To use speedtest-cli to test your Internet download and upload speed, as well as your ping, using the server that's closest to you, runin a terminal:Example with output:To suppress verbose output, only show basic information (excludes your public IP, and some other output), appendto thecommand:Example with output:You can view a complete list of available Internet speed test servers, by running:To test your Internet download and upload speed against a specific server, copy the server ID from thecommand, and use that ID like this:Generate and show an URL to the speedtest.net share result image using:Runto see all the available options.