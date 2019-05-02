2 Tools To Test Internet Speed From The Command Line

How to test Internet download speed from a terminal using Fast (powered by Fast.com)

/usr/local/bin

fast_linux_amd64

sudo install fast_linux_amd64 /usr/local/bin/fast

snap install fast

fast

$ fast -> 10.18 Mbps

How to test Internet upload and download speed from a terminal using speedtest-cli (powered by speedtest.net)

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other Debian or Ubuntu-based Linux distributions:

sudo apt install speedtest-cli

Fedora:

sudo dnf install speedtest-cli

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install speedtest-cli

Arch Linux / Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S speedtest-cli

speedtest

$ speedtest Retrieving speedtest.net configuration... Testing from **** (***.**.*.***)... Retrieving speedtest.net server list... Selecting best server based on ping... Hosted by **** [4.27 km]: 2.501 ms Testing download speed........................................ Download: 6.11 Mbit/s Testing upload speed.......................................... Upload: 11.67 Mbit/s

--simple

speedtest

speedtest --simple

$ speedtest --simple Ping: 2.099 ms Download: 4.37 Mbit/s Upload: 12.50 Mbit/s

speedtest --list

--list

speedtest --server SERVER-ID

speedtest --share

speedtest-cli -h