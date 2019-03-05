Fedora: Install Third-Party Software And Codecs With Fedy

If you've just installed Fedora and you're looking for a quick way of installing some popular third-party software that's not in the Fedora standard repositories, try Fedy. The application is somewhat similar to Ninite, a tool to install popular applications on Windows, but for Fedora.
Fedy is an application for Fedora that lets you install codecs, Adobe Flash, Oracle Java, and applications like Steam, Spotify, Google Chrome, Skype, Slack, WPS Office, and many others, with a button click. The application can also install some development tools (Atom, Android Studio, Eclipse IDE, Oracle JDK, etc.), Gtk and icon themes, and even perform some tweaks like disabling mouse acceleration, improve font rendering, or add colors to the Bash prompt.
Thanks to this, you can quickly install the software you use frequently after a fresh Fedora installation, without having to download each software manually, wait for a package to install and then proceed with the next, and so on.
Fedy uses a Gtk3 user interface that displays applications and tweaks by categories, and a search button that lets you easily find an application to install or a tweak to apply. Actions are automatically queued, so you can choose to install multiple applications without having to wait for each to finish. Also, it's possible to undo actions performed using Fedy.
For installing new software or tweaking the system, Fedy uses a plugin system, with each plugin consisting of a metadata.json file and an optional install.sh script. Thanks to this, it's very easy to further extend Fedy to suit your needs, or to contribute to the upstream development with new plugins.
Fedy can install the following software on Fedora:
- Apps: Brave Browser, Dino, Dropbox Nautilus plugin, Firefox Developer Edition, Google Chrome, Google Play Music Desktop Player, HandBrake, Lutris (which is now in the Fedora 29 standard repositories, so I guess it shouldn't be in Fedy any more), Master PDF Editor, Mixxx DJ Software, Only Office, Opera, PeaZip, Plex Media Player, Popcorn Time, Quilter, Rambox, Resilio Sync, Signal Desktop, Simplenote, Skype, Slak, Spotify, Steam, Syncthing, TeamViewer, Telegram, Viber, VirtualBox, VirtualBox guest additions, Vivaldi, WPS Office, Zoom
- Development Tools: Android Studio, Arduino IDE, Atom, CLion, Eclipse IDE (for C/C++, Java, PHP, etc.), GNOME development tools, GitKraken, ItelliJ Idea Community and Ultimate editions, JetBrains Toolbox App, LightTable, Oracle JDK, PhpStorm, Postman, PyCharm Community or Professional editions, RStudio, RubyMine, SmartGit, Sublime Text 3, Visual Studio Code, WebStorm, Yatta Eclipse Launcher, wxHexEditor
- Themes: Adapta Gtk+ theme, Arc Gtk+ and icon themes, EvoPop Gtk+ and icon themes, Flat-Remix, Moka icon theme, Numix Gtk+ and icon theme, Paper Gtk+ and icon themes, Papirus icon theme
- Utilities: Adobe Flash (npapi and ppapi), support for more archive formats, encrypted DVD playback (libdvdcss), Microsoft TrueType core fonts, multimedia codecs to encode or decode audio or video streams, Oracle JRE, Gtk+ theme engines
On top of that, Fedy can also tweak Fedora:
- Improve font rendering
- Delete junk files
- Disable mouse acceleration
- Add a fancy Bash prompt
- Run the Grub2 configuration scripts and update the configuration file
- Set SELinux to permissive mode
- Enable system-wide touchpad tap-to-click
It should be noted that for software that's available in a third party repository for Fedora, like Visual Studio Code or Sublime Text 3, Fedy adds the repository so you receive updates when new versions are released, directly from the developer. Also, some software installable through Fedy, like Google Chrome, automatically adds its own repository on installation. As a side note, the Atom repository is not added, even though there is one for Fedora.
Two Fedy plugins didn't work on my Fedora 29 laptop - installing Oracle JRE (there's already a bug report for this), and the better font rendering tweak (because it needs a package from the Fedy repository, which is not available for Fedora 29, despite Fedy working on Fedora 29). I obviously didn't try all the plugins though.
You might like: Fedora Updates Chromium With VAAPI Support, Here's How To Enable Hardware-Accelerated Video Decoding
Download and install Fedy on Fedora 29
Normally to install Fedy you'd go to its homepage and follow the instructions from there. But while Fedy works on Fedora 29, there's no Fedy repository for this Fedora release. In a bug report, one of the Fedy developers has said that Fedy works on Fedora 29, but it wasn't packaged for it because only one of the maintainers can upload packages to the Fedy repository, and he hasn't had time to do it. Fedy can still be easily installed on Fedora 29 though.
To install Fedy (including in Fedora 29), the first step is to install the RPMFusion repositories (it's a single line):
sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
Now you can download the Fedy RPM from its GitHub releases page, and install it like any other RPM package.
Fedy will now show up in your applications menu so launch it and start installing your favorite software that's not in the Fedora standard repositories.