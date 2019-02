Nautilus Exif, PDF And Audio Metadata Tag Columns Extension For Ubuntu

Audio (mp3, flac and wav): album, artist, title, track number, bitrate, genre, duration

PDF: title, author (shows up in the artist filed), number of pages and page dimensions

Image Exif information: date, device used, exposure, flash, resolution, orientation, gps information, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and more

Installing and using Nautilus Columns in Ubuntu

mkdir /tmp/python-kaa && cd /tmp/python-kaa wget https://mirrors.kernel.org/ubuntu/pool/universe/k/kaa-base/python-kaa-base_0.6.0+svn4596-1_amd64.deb wget https://mirrors.kernel.org/ubuntu/pool/universe/k/kaa-metadata/python-kaa-metadata_0.7.7+svn4596-4_amd64.deb sudo apt install ./*.deb

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:atareao/nautilus-extensions sudo apt update sudo apt install nautilus-columns nautilus -q

nautilus -q

The extension allows users to enable extra columns in the Nautilus list view, with metadata tags like:These metadata tags added by the Nautilus Columns extension are not only useful for a quickly look at some particular audio, pdf or image information from the Nautilus list view, but also to sort some files by a particular metadata tag column to easily identify the files you're looking for.Nautilus Columns is currently maintained by Spanish blogger Atareao , and it only supports English, Spanish and Galician languages.Judging from the extension code, it's also supposed to support some video formats as well, but no information was shown for such files on my Ubuntu 18.10 desktop, so it probably needs some fixes in this area. Audio, PDF and Exif metadata was displayed with no issues on my Ubuntu 18.10 desktop., even after installing some packages that are no longer available in Fedora (python-kaa-metadata and python-kaa-base), so this extension may have some Ubuntu-specific code, I'm not sure. For this reason, this article shows how to install this in Ubuntu only.You can use these commands to download and install them if you're using a 64bit Ubuntu version:Now you can install the Nautilus Columns extension by adding the Atareao Nautilus Extensions PPA, or by downloading and installing the DEB.To install it using the PPA in Ubuntu 18.10, 18.04 or 16.04 (and restart Nautilus):You can also download and install the Nautilus Columns extension from the Atareao Nautilus Extensions PPA without adding the PPA. Install the downloaded DEB in Ubuntu 18.10, 18.04 or 16.04, and restart Nautilus using this command:, switch Nautilus to List View by clicking the List View icon to the right of the search icon in the application header bar / toolbar.Next, in Ubuntu 18.04/18.10 click the hamburger menu button (to the right of thebutton), click, and select the new audio, PDF or Exif metadata columns you want to show in the Nautilus list view. Thedialog can be accessed in Ubuntu 16.04 from theFrom thedialog you can reorder the columns to suit your needs.You can also right click the column headers to show or hide some columns:This works differently in Ubuntu 18.04/18.10 and Ubuntu 16.04. In Ubuntu 16.04 you can right click any column header to show or hide any columns, but in Ubuntu 18.04 and newer you'll need to right click the first () column to do this.