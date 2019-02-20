Install Any Oracle Java (JDK) Version In Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint Or Fedora With install-java.sh

install the latest Oracle Java 11 LTS

install any Oracle Java 8 version, including Oracle Java demos and the JCE policy

install Oracle Java 7, 10 and other JDK versions that are now only available to Oracle Customers through My Oracle Support (requires support login)

install an Oracle Java build for a different architecture than the system the script runs on

you can automate the Java installation script

specify the installation directory (defaults to /usr/lib/jvm )

can install Oracle JDK demos and JCE policy files, which are available with Oracle Java up to version 8 (to install these, download the demos Linux .tar.gz and JCE policy .zip archives and place them in the same folder as the Oracle Java .tar.gz, then run the install command as usual, and it will pick up these, asking you if you want to install them)

can install a menu entry (shortcut) for Oracle Java Mission Control (JMC)

comes with an uninstall-java.sh script to uninstall any Java version installed using install-java.sh

Using install-java.sh to install Oracle Java in Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Fedora

cd && wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chrishantha/install-java/master/install-java.sh chmod +x install-java.sh

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

sudo apt install unzip

Fedora:

sudo dnf install unzip

sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f </path/to/oracle-java.tar.gz> -p </usr/lib/jvm>

-f

-p

/usr/lib/jvm

sudo -E

JAVA_HOME

/usr/lib/jvm

sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f ~/Downloads/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz -p /usr/lib/jvm

$ sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f ~/Downloads/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz -p /usr/lib/jvm Extracting /home/logix/Downloads/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz to /usr/lib/jvm JDK is extracted to /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202 Run update-alternatives commands? [y/N] y Running update-alternatives --install and --config for jar java javac javadoc javah javap javaws jcmd jconsole jarsigner jhat jinfo jmap jmc jps jstack jstat jstatd jvisualvm keytool policytool wsgen wsimport mozilla-javaplugin.so Do you want to set JAVA_HOME environment variable? [y/N] y Do you want to create a desktop shortcut to JMC? [y/N] y

JAVA_HOME

~/.bashrc

Automating the Oracle Java installation process with install-java.sh

yes

yes | sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f </path/to/oracle-java.tar.gz> -p </usr/lib/jvm>

Installing Oracle Java demos and JCE policy with install-java.sh (JDK 7 or 8 only)

sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f ~/java/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz -p /usr/lib/jvm

$ sudo -E ./install-java.sh -f ~/java/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz -p /usr/lib/jvm Extracting /home/logix/java/jdk-8u202-linux-x64.tar.gz to /usr/lib/jvm JDK is extracted to /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202 Extract demos? [y/N] y Extracting /home/logix/java/jdk-8u202-linux-x64-demos.tar.gz to /usr/lib/jvm Install Java Cryptography Extension (JCE) Unlimited Strength Jurisdiction Policy Files? [y/N] y Extracting policy jars in /home/logix/java/jce_policy-8.zip to /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202/jre/lib/security Archive: /home/logix/java/jce_policy-8.zip inflating: /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202/jre/lib/security/local_policy.jar inflating: /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202/jre/lib/security/US_export_policy.jar Run update-alternatives commands? [y/N] y Running update-alternatives --install and --config for jar java javac javadoc javah javap javaws jcmd jconsole jarsigner jhat jinfo jmap jmc jps jstack jstat jstatd jvisualvm keytool policytool wsgen wsimport mozilla-javaplugin.so Do you want to set JAVA_HOME environment variable? [y/N] y Do you want to create a desktop shortcut to JMC? [y/N] y

Uninstalling Oracle Java installed with install-java.sh

cd && wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chrishantha/install-java/master/uninstall-java.sh chmod +x uninstall-java.sh sudo -E ./uninstall-java.sh -p <java_dist_dir>

java_dist_dir

/usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202

$ sudo -E ./uninstall-java.sh -p /usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202 Run update-alternatives commands? [y/N] y Running update-alternatives --remove for jar java javac javadoc javah javap javaws jcmd jconsole jarsigner jhat jinfo jmap jmc jps jstack jstat jstatd jvisualvm keytool policytool wsgen wsimport mozilla-javaplugin.so Remove directory '/usr/lib/jvm/jdk1.8.0_202'? [y/N] y Remove JMC shortcut? [y/N] y