How To Install OpenJDK 11 In Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04 or 14.04 / Linux Mint 19, 18 or 17

Ubuntu 18.04 and Linux Mint 19.* users will notice that anpackage already exists in the repositories, but the Java version contained by this package is actually 10, and not 11:Back in the Ubuntu 18.04 development cycle, there was a SRU exception request to "", this is why the package is called, even though it contains OpenJDK 10.While the plan was to update this package to OpenJDK 11 in September / October, that didn't happen as of now. But you can upgrade to OpenJDK 11 by using an official Ubuntu PPA for OpenJDK, which contains packages not only for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS / Linux Mint 19.*, but also for older versions, like Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or 14.04 LTS / Linux Mint 18.* or 17.*.Using a PPA instead of installing the binaries manually, you'll get automatic updates, as well as proper system integration, just like with the OpenJDK package from the official repositories.In case you need Oracle JDK 11 instead of OpenJDK, see: How To Install Oracle Java 11 In Ubuntu, Linux Mint Or Debian (From PPA Repository) Ubuntu 18.10 and newer already have OpenJDK 11 in the repositories. To install it, all you have to do is install the openjdk-11-jdk package:After the installation, your Java version should now be 11:If you only need Java JRE, install thepackage instead ofWhat if you want to remove the packages installed from the OpenJDK builds PPA and go back to the default OpenJDK version provided by Ubuntu / Linux Mint? In this case, you can use thecommand line utility which disables the PPA and downgrades any packages installed from it:On Linux Mint, use this ppa-purge command instead:Whereis the corresponding Ubuntu version to the Linux Mint version you have installed:for Linux Mint 19.*,for Linux Mint 18.*, andfor Linux Mint 17.*