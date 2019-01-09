Fix Windows 10 Or 8 Partition Mounted As Read-Only On Linux When Dual Booting

A Windows 10 partition mounted as read-only in Ubuntu (as you can notice, the New Folder right click menu item is unavailable)

Users dual booting Windows 10 or 8 and a Linux distribution, be it Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, openSUSE and so on, will sometimes noticed that the Windows partition is mounted as read only, allowing access to files from the Windows partition, but denying the creation of new files and folders, or modifying existing files.On older Linux distributions, users might not be able to access the Windows partition at all, receiving a "Failed to mount, operation not permitted" error which also adds that the NTFS partition is in an unsafe state.This issue is caused by the Windows fast startup (also called hybrid boot or hybrid shutdown) option, which is enabled by default. When shutting down Windows, it hibernates, allowing for a faster boot. This is a nice option to have on Windows, but it causes the problem I mentioned above when dual booting Windows and Linux.Here are some solutions.A full Windows shutdown (without hibernation) will get Windows 10 or 8 drives to mount with full read and write access on Linux. To perform a full shutdown, press and hold thekey while you press thebutton on your Windows 10 or 8 OS. You can also restart Windows and reboot into your Linux distribution. In both the full shutdown and restart cases, Windows won't hibernate, so you'll be able to access the Windows drive with read/write access in Linux.You need to do this every time you want full access of the Windows partition(s) from Linux.A permanent way of getting your Windows partition(s) to be mounted will full read and write permissions on Linux is to disable the Windows fast startup option.You can disable fast startup in Windows 10 or 8 this by launching the, search forand click it. Next, click on theitem from the left-hand sidebar:To be able to turn off fast startup, click onNow disable theoption that appears under; after turning it off, remember to click thebutton to apply the changes:There is also a third option - thecommand (part of the ntfs-3g package), which repairs some NTFS inconsistencies, resets the NTFS journal file and schedules a NTFS consistency check for the first boot into Windows. This might corrupt your Windows installation though, so it's not recommended, that's why I I didn't add it as an option.But this is worth a mention because it can be useful in some cases. For example, if you no longer have Windows 10 or 8 installed, but a NTFS partition was left in a hibernated state. In such cases, you could use(for example) to get the partition to mount with full read/write access.