How to auto-mount partitions on startup using Gnome Disks

Use it to auto-mount your new hard disk that uses Ext4, your Windows NTFS / exFAT partition, etc.Disks, or Gnome Disk Utility, is installed by default in many Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, both Linux Mint Cinnamon and MATE, Xubuntu, and so on. If it's not installed, use your Linux distribution's package manager to install it - search / installFor each partition you set to mount automatically on startup, Gnome Disks adds an entry in yourfile, useful for those who are not very familiar with editing. That means each partition mounted on startup through Disks is available system-wide, and not just for your user.Start by launching "Disks" from your applications menu. Choose the hard disk from the left Disks sidebar, select the partition you want to auto mount on startup, then click the button with the gears icon under it, and clickIn the mount options, toggle theoption (this may be calledon older versions) to enable the options below it, and make sureis enabled. You can enter a name under. The defaults should be enough for most users, so you don't have to change anything here. After you're done, clickTo test the changes, you can reboot your system or type the following command to mount all filesystems mentioned in(since Disks sets partitions to auto-mount on startup by adding them to):