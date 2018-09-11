TLPUI Is A Graphical User Interface For TLP Power Management Tool (Ubuntu Installation Instructions)
TLP is an advanced power management tool for optimizing battery life on laptops running Linux. Its default configuration is usually enough to see an improvement in battery life, however, TLP offers a wide range of configuration options which can be changed by editing its configuration file.
TLP is a command line tool and it doesn't come with a graphical user interface, but there is a third-party GTK GUI (written in Python) interface for TLP, called TLPUI.
TLPUI is considered to be beta software. In this development stage, it can read, display and save the TLP configuration, show information about configuration changes (the default values and saved/unsaved state), as well as display
The tool project page mentions that TLPUI still needs some translation optimizations. There are also no binaries right now so to use TLPUI you'll need to install it from source.
Here's what you must do to install TLPUI in Ubuntu, Debian or Linux Mint (and Debian/Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like elementary OS, etc.).
1. Install TLP
TLPUI doesn't work without TLP so the first thing you need to do is install TLP. The tool is available in the Ubuntu repositories starting with Ubuntu 16.04 / Linux Mint 18 and in all supported Debian releases. You can install it using this command:
There's also a TLP PPA you can use to get the latest TLP version on older Ubuntu / Linux Mint releases. You can find PPA installation instructions (and instructions on installing TLP in other Linux distributions) on this page.
2. Install packages required to download and build a TLPUI DEB package
TLPUI depends on PyGObject. To get the latest code from Git we'll need to install
To install these packages in Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, use:
3. Get TLPUI from GitHub, build a DEB package and install it:
The
4. Missing TLPUI user configuration workaround
In my case, the TLPUI configuration file was empty at first (it contained only a
And replace the contents of this file with the following (you can adjust these options):
Remember to save the file when you're done. TLPUI fails to start if it's run without sudo and any of these options is missing from its user configuration file.
There is no menu entry for TLPUI so to start it you'll need to either press
After making any changes to your TLP configuration using TLPUI, remember to select
tlp-stat statistics.
|TLPUI showing an option was changed (and needs to be saved to be applied) and its default value
How to install TLPUI in Ubuntu, Debian or Linux Mint
As usual, excellent instructions.ReplyDelete
I've always wanted a UI for TLP. Thanks.