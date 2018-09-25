How To Create A Wi-Fi Hotspot In Ubuntu 18.04 / Gnome (And Edit Its Settings)

How to create a Wi-Fi hotspot in Ubuntu 18.04 using Gnome desktop

You can use your Linux desktop to share your wired Internet connection wirelessly, by creating a Wi-Fi hotspot. This allows your computer to act like a wireless router, allowing other devices to connect to the Internet via its Wi-Fi.Note that using these instructions you will NOT be able to use the same wireless network to both connect to the Internet and create a hotspot. Your need a wired Internet connection and an unused Wi-Fi on the same machine.This articles shows how to create an a Wi-Fi hotspot on the Ubuntu 18.04 Gnome desktop, and how to edit its settings (change the password, SSID, etc.), a feature that's hidden from the settings and menu. The hotspot uses infrastructure mode (the Wi-Fi mode will be set to "Hotspot") by default, which allows sharing the Internet connection with Android devices.This is done by going to the System menu and selectingIn the Wi-Fi Settings window, click on the Gnome menu icon from the window upper right-hand side corner, and selectYour new Wi-Fi hotspot uses AP (infrastructure) mode by default in Ubuntu 18.04, and the network SSID and password, as well as the security type (WPA/WPA2 is used by default in Ubuntu 18.04) are presented on the next screen - which is displayed immediately after your enable the Wi-Fi hotspot:If you are ok with the defaults and don't want to change anything, that's all you have to do to create a Wi-Fi hotspot in Ubuntu 18.04.You won't find any options to change these defaults though, at least not in this settings pane. If you want to change some of the hotspot settings, like the network SSID and password, there are two ways of doing this, which I'll explain below.After creating a hotspot for the first time, a file calledis created in, which holds some settings. So make sure to create a hotspot first, or else this file does not exist! You can then edit the configuration file with a text editor, for example Nano, like this:In this file you can configure the network SSID (it appears asunder), password (the Wi-Fi password is the value ofunder), and other settings.After making changes to the Hotspot file, save it (to save the file in Nano command line text editor, press, then, and then exit using).After making changes to the hotspot configuration file you'll need to restart Network Manager:This tool lets you modify the hotspot Wi-Fi mode, band (choose between 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz if available), and more. You can start it by pressingor opening a terminal and typing:I'm not sure why this happens when using NM Connection Editor, but the issue is not present if you edit the hotspot configuration manually. This is why I don't recommend using NM Connection Editor to change a WPA/WPA2 hotspot password. Do it from the command-line instead (option 1, which doesn't cause any issues).After making any changes using, you'll need to restart Network Manager:, only start a hotspot by selectingfrom the Wi-Fi System Settings once.This way your custom Wi-Fi SSID is used, as you can see in the screenshot. Selectingsets your hotspot SSID to your hostname each time it's used, and may reset other settings.