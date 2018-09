Get A Terminal Embedded In Nautilus File Manager With Nautilus Terminal 3

Nautilus Terminal 3 in Ubuntu 18.04

This Nautilus extension is a re-implementation of the old Nautilus Terminal that was initially only available for Nautilus 2.x, and later 3.0 and 3.2, which should work with recent Nautilus versions.and its initial behavior (if the terminal should be displayed or hidden when starting a new Nautilus window) can be set using Dconf Editor. The terminal can be resized using your mouse and also, the default height can be set using Dconf Editor.Other Nautilus Terminal 3 features include:The tool does not yet support configuring the terminal appearance, but this is on the to do list.To install Nautilus Terminal 3 , you'll need. You'll also need to install the Nautilus Python bindings.To install these two packages in Debian or Ubuntu (I tried it in Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 and the extension worked in both cases), use this command:Then useto install the Nautilus Terminal extension for your user:After installing the extension you'll need to restart Nautilus:To configure Nautilus Terminal (such as setting the terminal to be hidden by default and only show it after you press) you can use Dconf Editor.Install Dconf Editor in Ubuntu or Debian using:Now you can change a few Nautilus Terminal settings by opening Dconf Editor and navigating toIf you no longer want to use Nautilus Terminal 3 you want to uninstall it, use this command:You may also need to restart Nautilus: