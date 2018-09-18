Cozy Is A Nice Linux Audiobook Player For DRM-Free Audio Files

Cozy is a free and open source audiobook player for the Linux desktop. The application lets you listen to DRM-free audiobooks (mp3, m4a, flac, ogg and wav) using a modern Gtk3 interface.
Any Linux distribution / Flatpak: Cozy is available as a Flatpak on FlatHub. To install it, follow the quick Flatpak setup, then go to the Cozy FlaHub page and click the install button, or use the install command at the bottom if its page.
elementary OS: Cozy is available in the AppCenter.
Ubuntu 18.04 / Linux Mint 19: you can install Cozy from its repository:
For other ways of installing Cozy check out its website.
Install Cozy
Any Linux distribution / Flatpak: Cozy is available as a Flatpak on FlatHub. To install it, follow the quick Flatpak setup, then go to the Cozy FlaHub page and click the install button, or use the install command at the bottom if its page.
elementary OS: Cozy is available in the AppCenter.
Ubuntu 18.04 / Linux Mint 19: you can install Cozy from its repository:
wget -nv https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:geigi/Ubuntu_18.04/Release.key -O Release.key
sudo apt-key add - < Release.key
sudo sh -c "echo 'deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/geigi/Ubuntu_18.04/ /' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:geigi.list"
sudo apt update
sudo apt install com.github.geigi.cozy
For other ways of installing Cozy check out its website.