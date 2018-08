How To Use A Swap File Instead Of A Swap Partition On Linux

How to Move Swap To A File On Your Linux Filesystem

On my Ubuntu 18.04 desktop I had a fairly large swap partition which I wanted to use for other purposes, and move the swap to a file. Ubuntu 18.04 already uses a swap file by default instead of a swap partition, however, I upgraded to the latest Ubuntu version instead of making a clean install, so my system continued to use a swap partition. Therefore I had to move the swap to a file myself.Note that hibernating (to disk) will no longer work out of the box when using a swap file. This can be done but I can't test it because resuming from hibernation didn't work on my system previously to switching to a swapfile so I just gave up on using hibernation. What's more, most Linux distributions use suspend (to RAM) instead of hibernate (to disk) by default anyway. If you need to enable hibernation with a swapfile, there's some info here . Suspend (to ram) is not affected by this.To see the active swap partition, run:The command output looks like this in my case:Now you can turn off the current swap device using this command:Whereis the device listed by thecommand (under the Filename section -in my case from the example above), so make sure to replace it with your swap partition.To remove the old swap entry, open thefile as root with a text editor, and remove the swap line. Do not modify anything else in thefile! Changing anything else in this file may prevent your system from booting!You can open the file with Nano editor from the command line, like this:And remove the entry containing your swap partition information (you can also just comment out the line by adding ain front of it). As an example, in my case the swap entry looks like this:As you can see, the swap entry should containand- that's how you know which line to remove (or comment out).Then press, thento save the file. To exit Nano editor after you've saved the file pressTo create a swap file of 1GB use this command:Where:If you use a different swap file name and path, make sure to use that instead ofin all the instructions that follow below.Use this so other users won't be able to read your swap file, which may contain sensitive information.To set the swap file permission to 600, use this command:To verify if the new swap file is in use, run:It should output something like this:To use the new swap file each time you boot, you'll need to add it to thefile. Openwith a text editor (as root) like Nano:And in this file add the following line:To save the file (if you've used Nano command line editor) press Ctrl + O, then Enter. To exit Nano editor after you've saved the file press Ctrl + X. Again, remember to not modify anything else in thefile! Changing anything else in this file may prevent your system from booting!You need to edit thefile and comment out (add aat the beginning of the line) theline. In my case, not doing this resulted in about 15-20 seconds of extra boot time. Thecommand didn't give any info as to why that's happening so I had to dig quite a bit to find out this is what's causing the boot delay.This file is used to specify the swap partition UUID (which no longer exists since we now use a swap file), and is used when resuming from hibernation.To comment out this line in, all you have to do is run the command below:You'll also need to update initramfs and after that you're done: