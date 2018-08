GPaste Is A Great Clipboard Manager For Gnome Shell

GPaste Gnome Shell extension

GPaste GUI

A clipboard manager allows keeping track of what you're copying and pasting, providing access to previously copied items. GPaste, with its native Gnome Shell extension, makes the perfect addition for those looking for a Gnome clipboard manager.(the latter needs to be enabled from its settings as it's disabled by default).What's more, GPaste can detect growing lines, meaning it can detect when a new text copy is an extension of another and replaces it if it's true, useful for keeping your clipboard clean.From the extension menu you can pause GPaste from tracking the clipboard, and remove items from the clipboard history or the whole history. You'll also find a button that launches the GPaste user interface window.),).The tool also incorporates keyboard shortcuts to (can be changed):The GPaste interface window provides access to the clipboard history (with options to clear, edit or upload items), which can be searched, an option to pause GPaste from tracking the clipboard, restart the GPaste daemon, backup current clipboard history, as well as to its settings.From the GPaste UI you can change settings like:The Gpaste project page does not link to any GPaste binaries, and only source installation instructions. Users running Linux distributions other than Debian or Ubuntu (for which you'll find GPaste installation instructions below) can search their distro repositories for GPaste.Do not confuse GPaste with the GPaste Integration extension posted on the Gnome Shell extension website. That is a Gnome Shell extension that uses GPaste daemon, which is no longer maintained. The native Gnome Shell extension built into GPaste is still maintained.After the installation completes, restart Gnome Shell by pressingand typing, then pressing thekey. The GPaste Gnome Shell extension should now be enabled and its icon should show up on the top Gnome Shell panel. If it's not, use Gnome Tweaks (Gnome Tweak Tool) to enable the extension.This was marked as fixed in GPaste 3.28.2, but this package is not yet available in the Debian and Ubuntu repositories.