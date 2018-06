Read Ebooks Quicker With This Spritz-Like Fast Reading Command Line Software

Image credits: Uniread Github page; The speed at which words are being displayed can be increased or decreased

Installing and using Uniread to read ebooks faster

According to Spritzinc , when you read "t".They continue to mention that "".This is where the Spritz-like technique / software comes in.(thanks to the 80% of time gained from not having to move your eyes and by increasing the speed at which words are being displayed on screen).Here's a fast reading test video which also contains some more information related to this:Now back to Uniread. The command line tool has a limited set of features for now, as it's considered pre-alpha software, but it already supports displaying EPUB chapters, and can be controlled using the keyboard.Uniread also displays some statistics, like the current reading speed, reading progress (read number of words / total), as well as the estimated time left to finish reading the book.The application lacks the ability to continue where you left off, but this feature is planned for a future release. An option to show multiple words might also be added in the future, along with various other enhancements, like incrementing the time longer words are shown.. See how to install this in Linux, Windows, macOS, and so on HERE (and other Debian-based Linux distributions), you may want to check out our article on installing and properly setting up Node.js and npm (including how to configure npm to install packages globally without root).You can now start your speed reading using Uniread. To open an EPUB e-book in Uniread, use:Replacingwith the path and filename of an EPUB e-book.Useto pause it,for the next and previous chapter,to speed up or down the text display, andto rewind back or forward. Presswhen you want to exit Uniread.