Install Oracle Java 10 In Ubuntu Or Linux Mint From PPA Repository

Oracle Java Development Kit 10 includes new features like:Oracle Java 10 has been out for some time, and seeing that Andrew hasn't updated the Java PPA with the new version, I decided to create a PPA for it myself. My package is pretty much the same as the Java 9 and 8 packages from the WebUpd8 Java PPA, the only change being that it was updated to install Oracle Java 10 (JDK 10).Oracle provides Java (JDK) 10 for 64bit only. As a result, using the Oracle Java 10 package in our PPA will only work on 64bit, so don't try to install it on 32bit or ARM because it won't work!The PPA package installs Oracle JDK 10, which includes JRE.To add the LinuxUprising Java PPA repository and install Oracle Java 10 in Ubuntu or Linux Mint (64bit only) you can use the commands below:In Ubuntu, Oracle Java 10 should be automatically set as default. In other Linux distributions, like Linux Mint, you can make Oracle JDK 10 as default by installing theIf you want to have Oracle Java 10 installed but not set it as the default Java, make sure thepackage is not installed / removed:You can check to see if Oracle Java 10 is set as default by checking your current Java version using the following command:If Oracle Java 10 is default, you should see an output similar to the following:You can try it foras well:Which should return an output similar to the one below:Just like the original package, my Oracle Java 10 package supports installing Java by downloading the archive manually. This is useful in case you're behind a firewall or your ISP somehow blocks the Oracle JDK 10 download link. To do this, download the Oracle Java 10 tar.gz archive and place it in the. Next, install thepackage and it should pick up the downloaded tar.gz archive instead of downloading it by itself.By default, the Oracle Java 10 installer prompts you to accept the Oracle Java license before proceeding with the JDK 10 installation. If you want to automate the Oracle Java 10 installation process, use the following command to automatically accept the license:If the command above doesn't automatically accepts the Oracle Java 10 license, try the command below instead: