YouTube Console Music Player With Playlists Support: mps-youtube

If you're looking for a lightweight YouTube player, look no more! mps-youtube can play music from YouTube entirely in a console, though optionally, it can play the video as well, using mplayer or mpv. VLC also worked in my test.
The application's main purpose is to serve as a YouTube music player, offering options to:
With extra options such as:
Here's a video played using mps-youtube:
mps-youtube MPRIS v2 feature displaying the currently playing song in the GNOME Shell date/time menu:
To start using mps-youtube, type the following command in a terminal:
Initiate a search by entering / followed by search terms. To play a track, enter its number and press ENTER.
For more search options, type:
mps-youtube is quite customizable as well. For instance, the search results screen can be configured to display additional fields. To see all the available configuration options, type "help config" in mps-youtube.
Here are a couple useful configuration settings you may need:
- enable playing videos (without this, mps-youtube will only play audio):
- set the player:
1. Add ~/.local/bin to your PATH
Either add ~/.local/bin in your $PATH manually, or run the following command to do this (and source .bashrc / .zshrc):
- for Bash:
- for Zsh:
2. Install Python3 PIP and mpv (or mplayer).
To install mps-youtube, python3-pip is required. Also, mps-youtube needs either mpv or mplayer to work.
For Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, use the following command to install Python3 PIP and mpv:
3. Install the latest version of mps-youtube and youtube-dl for your user (you'll need the Python3 version of youtube-dl):
4. Optional: install dbus-python and pygobject for your user if you want mps-youtube to support MPRIS v2, meaning you'll get media player controls in the Sound Menu:
When you want to update mps-youtube as well as the other packages installed above using pip3, use the following command:
Download mps-youtube (Windows, source)
Mac installation instructions
How to install mps-youtube in Linux
